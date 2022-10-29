FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent boys will have an opportunity to defend their Class C North regional soccer title after a 4-0 shutout over Mount View on Saturday in the semifinal round.

The top seed Warriors will compete in the regional championship against Number 2 Washington Academy, which went 14-0 in the regular season. Fort Kent had one loss to Class B Caribou.

The scoreboard was slow to light up in Fort Kent Saturday until Warrior Wil Roy registered a goal on a Kaden Theriualt assist with just over 12 minutes remaining in the first half.

The second half showcased a variety of offensive talent on the Fort Kent team with goals by Nathan Voisine, assisted by Max Bois, Theriault, assisted by Pierson Caron, and an unassisted goal by Keegan Cyr.

Fort Kent Coach Kalusha Kotes said his team went into the semifinal against Mount View with a plan of action.

“They drove five hours up here to play and that is not easy,” Kotes said. “It was a great effort from both teams, but at the end of the day someone had to win.”

Fort Kent goalkeeper Drew Deschaine rejected 6 of 6 shots on goal from Mount View, including some that appeared unstoppable.

“Today he gave us an excellent game keeping those balls out; he saved us with those shots,” Kotes said.

Kotes said he expects a fight from Washington Academy.

“We are going to come hard and we know they are going to come hard as well,” he said. “We are going to do our research and come up with a good game plan.”

The Class C North regional championship game will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. in Presque Isle.