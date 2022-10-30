A University of Maine at Presque Isle is missing.

Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus at 6 p.m. Oct. 24, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Chase Dmuchowsky. Credit: Courtesy photo

Dmuchowsky’s black 2008 Ford Expedition was found with the engine running and hazard lights on near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, the Press Herald reported.

He has dark blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 6-foot-6 and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information about Dmuchowsky’s whereabouts can call the Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476 or the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 207-667-7575.