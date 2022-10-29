BANGOR, Maine – The Camden Hills High School Windjammers turned in a masterful performance on Saturday morning, dominating all phases of the game en route to a 3-1 victory over Bangor in their Class A North semifinal at Cameron Stadium in Bangor.

Third-seeded Camden Hills, 12-3-1 and winner of eight in a row, will take on top seed and defending champ Brunswick, 14-0-2, in Tuesday’s 6:30 A North final at Cony High School in Augusta.

Second-seeded Bangor finished at 10-2-4 and had its eight-game winning streak snapped. It was the most goals allowed by the Rams this season.

Sophomore striker Britta Denny scored her 31st goal of the season just 1:23 into the game to give the Windjammers momentum and a lead they would never relinquish.

Junior striker Brenna Mackey expanded the lead just five minutes later and senior midfielder Sydney Stone made it 3-0 in the second half before Bangor’s Ani Roberts ruined goalkeeper Maddy Tohanczyn’s shutout bid with 3:32 remaining.

Camden Hills generated 20 shot attempts to Bangor’s eight and had a sizable edge in quality scoring chances.

The Windjammers were a step quicker than the Rams all over the field and their back line of Darian Langille, Kara Andrews, Rose Tohanczyn and Bella Ward turned in a stellar performance, stepping up and winning the ball before Bangor’s talented strikers and midfielders could reach the penalty area.

“Their backs are really fast,” acknowledged standout senior winger Anna Connors, who set up Roberts’ goal with a cross that was tipped by Maddy Tohanczyn into Roberts’ path.

“Our defensive unit played so well today,” said Camden Hills coach Meredith Messer.

Bangor was also dealt a severe blow late in the first half when dynamic All-State striker-midfielder Emmie Streams suffered an ankle injury and eventually had to be carried to a vehicle and whisked off to be examined.

Bangor High School’s Anna Connors (left) battles a Camden Hills High School player for the ball during a Class C North girls soccer semifinal on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

“This was the best we’ve ever played,” said Denny, who opened the scoring after Bangor goalkeeper Emma McNeil’s punt landed on her foot 35 yards from goal.

“I saw my opportunity,” said Denny. “There were a couple of girls in front of me but they were standing a little flat, so I took a little dribble and shot it.”

Denny’s low shot from just beyond the top of the penalty area was perfectly placed and tucked inside the far post to the diving McNeil’s right.

Mackey made it 2-0 with a nifty individual effort after sprinting down the left wing and had two defenders marking her.

“My feet were moving faster than my brain. I moved toward the middle and down toward the goal,” said Mackey, who ripped a powerful 10-yard shot off McNeil’s hand and into the corner.

Pivotal play: Despite being outplayed, the Rams had a chance to climb back into the game with 25:30 remaining.

Trailing 2-0, Teagan Atherley placed a perfect diagonal pass to the speedy Connors, who broke down the left wing alone on goalie Tohanczyn.

Connors got off a hard 16-yard shot labeled for the near side corner but Tohanczyn held the near post and made the save.

“I did that in the last game and scored so I went for it again but it didn’t work out,” explained Connors, who had scored to the short side in Bangor’s 2-0 quarterfinal win over Oxford Hills of South Paris.

Just minutes after Tohanczyn’s save, Stone sewed up the win with a 30-yard shot that sailed over McNeil’s head into the far corner.

Tohanczyn finished with four saves and McNeil had five.

Takeaway: Camden Hills looked like the Windjammer teams that won four straight A state titles between 2016-19. Bangor coach Andrew Varisco was impressed with Camden Hills and also said his team didn’t play up to expectations.

“Camden played very well. They asserted themselves. We didn’t play our style today. We weren’t in our normal form. There were a number of areas in which we didn’t play up to our level,” said Varisco.

Up next: Camden Hills will look to avenge two regular season losses to Brunswick in the A North final.