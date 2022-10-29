Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I read in one of last Sunday’s newspapers that a Republican big shot, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, said in effect he might stop funding support for Ukraine, which is fighting for its life against Russia. In other words, surrender Ukraine to Vladimir Putin so he will stop bombing schools, maternity wards, hospitals, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and bus depots. And then the Republican Party can claim victory in Ukraine. Never mind that Putin will then have been emboldened to bomb schools, maternity wards, hospitals, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and bus depots elsewhere.

To those of you who are as old as I am, can you imagine how Dwight Eisenhower, William F. Buckley Jr, and Ronald Reagan would respond to McCarthy and his fellow “new” Republicans who fiercely support him with their rhetoric or by their silence? The only answer to that is, oh, my God.

Stefan Nadzo

Eastbrook

