When people are confronted by the voting ballot this fall, they need to be familiar with all of the candidates, not just the names that they’ve seen on the roadsides. Andrea Thurlow is running for state Senate, she’d represent those of us in Piscataquis County and she knows us.

Thurlow is a retired elementary teacher with 30 years experience in education, and teachers know our kids, our families, and our local needs. She and her husband own a canoe business in Atkinson and appreciate the lakes and rivers, the remote woods and streams, and the value that those of us living here hold for our natural landscape. She supports local food cupboards, has been a facilitator for Pine Tree Hospice Bereavement, and has been a volunteer for the SEEDS Pre-K program.

I have worked with Thurlow in the schools and in the community. She has been involved in bringing the Center Theatre on Main Street back to a vibrant cultural arts facility — a lengthy endeavor that started with sweeping the pigeon poop out of the rafters, scrubbing the floors, and, eventually, bringing programs, movies, and community theater to our county.

She is a quiet person with a strong voice when it comes to the needs of our community and would be a steady hand representing us in Augusta. When people see Andrea Thurlow on their ballot, think about checking that box. I’m going to.

Jayne Lello

Sebec

