Integrity, honesty, experience, and bipartisanship. That is what describes W. Louis “Lou” Sidell and what he will bring to the residents of Piscataquis County if he is elected to the Maine House of Representatives. His experience and credibility working in the State Planning Office and as a member of the Guilford Planning Board and Guilford Comprehensive Planning Committee shows his ability to work with government and its many complexities, even winning the William Twarog Award for his excellence in planning.

His experience in being an independent blueberry farmer in Kingsbury reflects his knowledge about what it takes to be a business owner and the hurdles that they need to overcome to be successful.

And, finally, his involvement in the Piscataquis Writers Alliance shows he has the creativity to come up with ideas and solutions that are outside of the box.

Having known and worked with Sidell for many years I cannot think of a better candidate to represent Piscataquis County and its many complexities in Augusta. So, go vote, and vote for Lou Sidell because he will do what’s best for people!

Keith A. Smith

Greenville

