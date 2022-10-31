The family of a missing college student from the University of Maine at Presque Isle said the search for him continues a week after he was last seen.

Law enforcement officials are looking for Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, after he was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.

“We love and miss Chase so much,” said Dmuchowsky’s sister Zoe Dmuchowsky. “He could make anyone laugh no matter how bad of a day they were having. Chase’s family is hurting and is in search of answers.”

Dmuchowsky’s SUV was found with the engine running near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge on Oct. 24, according to a missing person flier shared by the family. The bridge is located between Prospect and Verona, about a three hour drive from the school.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office did respond to a vehicle parked in the middle of the bridge, which spans the Penobscot River, on Oct. 24 at about 11:30 p.m. That was disclosed in the sheriff’s weekly log, but the sheriff’s office deferred all questions about the search to Presque Isle police.

Maine Marine Patrol began searching the river for a missing person at 7 a.m. on Oct. 25 and searched with several boats until about 5 p.m. that day. Since then Marine Patrol has searched the river from Winterport to Fort Point State Park in Stockton Springs daily.

A Marine Patrol airplane joined the search last Thursday and has flown through the area each day ever since.

Dmuchowsky’s family put up a poster over the weekend just before the bridge on the Verona side. It displayed pictures of Dmuchowsky and read “We miss you Chase.” A red marker was attached so people could sign it.

The family of Chase Dmuchowsky, a missing University of Maine at Presque Isle student, put up a poster for him in Verona near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge. Credit: Ethan Genter / BDN

“We encourage anyone who would like to sign Chase’s poster to sign and upload a picture and [tag his family members] on Facebook,” Zoe Dmuchowsky said.

All of the emergency phones placed at either end of the bridge that connect with the Maine Crisis Hotline were working Monday morning.

Dmuchowsky is described as having dark blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 6 feet, 6 inches and weighs about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, light cargo pants and brown work boots.

Police and the family ask that anyone with any information about Dmuchowsky call the Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476, or the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 207-667-7575.