PORTLAND, Maine — Instead of a red, white and blue corporate logo marking a defunct transit station, the hundreds of drivers, passengers and pedestrians streaming into the city’s downtown every day from the southwest will soon be greeted by a brand new, two-story tree-themed mural.

The green-leafed creation replaces an old Greyhound Bus sign and is a collaboration between Maine Medical Center, members of the the St. John Valley Neighborhood Association and Portland artist Patrick Corrigan.

Maine Med owns the building, at 940 Congress St. and is footing the bill. Corrigan, chosen by the hospital and the association, is a muralist whose work can already be seen in town.

Corrigan said the design, depicting trees, twisting branches and falling leaves, comes from a late 19th century book cover designed by British Art Nouveau artist Aubrey Beardsley.

“There’s not much to it. It’s really just three trees,” Corrigan said, pointing out Portland is nicknamed the Forest City. “It’s simple. But I like the way it connects to trees in the neighborhood.”

Not far away, on Valley Street and the Western Prom, tall stands of deciduous oaks and maples cover the side of Bramhall Hill.

Corrigan said he hopes most viewers will find the mural’s uncomplicated imagery beautiful.

He is no stranger to public art in the city.

His graphic murals already grace the Speedwell Gallery building on Revere Street and Oakhurst Dairy on Forest Avenue. Corrigan’s graceful dandelion design also can be seen on an otherwise nondescript building at the corner of Fox and Anderson streets.

The artist also painted an intricate, Pluto-and-its-moons design on the proscenium at Mayo Street Arts.

Corrigan also helps run the Apohadian Theater, an underground performing arts venue on Hanover Street.

Beardsley, who died in 1898 at age 25, is known for his stylish, flat-line drawings appearing on chic posters and book covers just before the turn of the 20th century.

Afternoon sunshine lights up the fading Greyhound Bus terminal mural at the corner of St. John and Congress Streets in Portland on Nov. 27, 2021. The mural, which had structural problems and had stood for 50 years, was dismantled last year and will soon be replaced by a new design by Portland artist Patrick Corrigan. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Corrigan’s new mural is taking shape at the Congress Street intersection with St. John Street, a major gateway into Portland’s downtown. The two-story brick building also houses the Pizza Villa restaurant. Maine Medical Center bought the property in 2018 and the adjacent bus station in 2020.

The hospital plans on turning the bus station itself into a community food bank.

Last fall, the hospital announced the old bus terminal sign, which had stood since the early 1970s, had to come down. It was fast deteriorating and falling bricks were a safety hazard.

Also last year, Maine Med invited members of the St. John Valley Neighborhood Association to join a committee at the hospital in choosing an artist and design for the repaired, and newly blank, wall.

“MMC has provided $20,000 for the mural project, and it should be complete in a few weeks,” hospital spokesperson Matt Wickenheiser said.

Corrigan said he’ll be working on the project, personally, during the warmest part of the day, as long as it’s not raining.

“I’ll be out there every day,” he said.