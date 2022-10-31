BANGOR — Downeast artist Diana Marshall of Vixen Hollow Arts will feature her unique resin and ocean waves decor, charcuterie boards, mosaics, and stained glass art during two holiday craft weekends hosted by the Bangor Mall on Nov. 5-6 and again on Nov. 12-13.

Taking part in the Mall’s back-to-back weekend Holiday Craft Fair, Marshall will display her most recent work, including functional resin charcuterie boards and ocean waves coasters, two of her biggest sellers. Along with vibrant and colorful abstract paintings made by hand with alcohol ink and her intuitive method of pouring acrylic onto canvas, she is also known for her fall and holiday mosaics, perfect for the upcoming gift-giving season.

Evoking the sunsets and ocean scapes of her time spent in Cape Cod and at her home in Maine, Marshall strives for each piece of art to bring happiness into the lives of her clients and sunshine into their homes.

After years of immersive art training, Diana became a self-taught resin wave artist, creating resin, acrylic, and alcohol-ink paintings as well as functional objects. “The resin moves like thick honey,” she said. “Acrylic pouring paint has less viscosity than resin, but it has more viscosity than the alcohol ink I work with. I love to manipulate the colors on canvas.”

In addition to her talent, she possesses a unique gift. “I’ve got grapheme-color synesthesia,” she said. “I can mix my resin to match specific colors with this gift. I can see the exact ratio of different colors I need when I try to replicate a specific color with my resin. I can see exactly what types of blues need to come together for my popular ocean art.”

The process, while messy, comes out beautifully. “In my studio, I have all of these tarps down everywhere, and I’m wearing a full gas mask,” she said. “I am like a mad scientist where in my lab my end result is beautiful art.”



Find Marshall’s work at the Bangor Mall, at Three Pennies and a Dime in Ellsworth, Sand Beach Surf Co. in Bar Harbor, and find out more at https://vixenhollowarts.com.