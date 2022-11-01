ORONO — The Princeton Review ranked the University of Maine 34 out of its 50 most environmentally responsible higher education institutions in the nation for 2023.

UMaine is featured in “The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition,” which includes 455 institutions with the strongest commitments to the environment demonstrated through their practices, policies and programs. The guide includes the Top 50 Green Colleges.

UMaine received a green rating of 97 out of 99, highlighting its environmentally responsible policies; the sustainable and healthy quality of campus life it provides students; and its efforts to prepare them for careers in a modern clean-energy economy.

In its profile for UMaine, Princeton Review highlighted the percentage of the university’s food budget spent on local and organic food (UMaine Dining purchased more than 25 percent of its food and beverages from local vendors from July 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022); its public greenhouse gas inventory plan; its sustainability-focused academic offerings; its free parking permits for carpoolers; and its free bus transportation, the Black Bear Orono Express.



Earlier this year, UMaine was featured in The Princeton Review’s “Best 388 Colleges for 2023” and other annual top college guides, including the U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Colleges, Washington Monthly’s 2022 College Guide and Rankings and Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023. Additionally, UMaine installed four new Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations for public use at the Stevens Hall parking lot, increasing its total number of chargers for UMaine community and public use to 35.