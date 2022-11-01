A bicyclist died Monday evening after being struck by a car in Windham.

Adam Willruth, 38, of Windham was riding a bicycle on Route 302, also known as Roosevelt Trail, near the Alltown convenience store and gas station, about 6:34 p.m. when he was hit by a green 2002 Volkswagen Jetta driven by 20-year-old Logan Williams of Windham, according to the Windham Police Department.

Willruth died at the scene, police said late Monday night.

The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol and speed aren’t considered factors.

No additional information was immediately available.