Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with partly or mostly sunny skies throughout the state See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Bangor is one of six Maine municipalities that received federal funding awards ranging from $9 million to $46 million.

It’s hard to imagine cows where the Bangor Mall now stands. But less than 50 years ago, that’s essentially all that was there.

Janet Mills and Paul LePage both presided over trends that have challenged the state for decades.

Total retail sales in the state rose 4.5 percent in July compared with the previous year.

The Shawmut dam case is one of several going before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court this week.

Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Kristin Gifford is donating funds to Recovery Aroostook in honor of her daughter and her daughter’s best friend.

A novelist who frequented Buck Memorial Library as a kid set up a registry where people can donate books to replenish the collection.

The green-leafed Portland mural is based on a 19th-century book cover designed by a British artist.

Britta Denny scored her 31st goal on Saturday in a 3-1 win over Bangor.

The Black Bears haven’t been to the Hockey East semifinals or the NCAA Tournament since the 2011-12 campaign.

Moosehead Lake and Mount Kineo provide an ideal opportunity for a “surf and turf” if you can brave the lake’s treacherous winds.

“Though distractions can easily cause it to be misplaced, our sense of wonder is still within us and always a part of who we are.”

In other Maine news …

1 person dies in Levant fire

Missing Florida boy found in Canada

21-year-old killed in Harpswell rollover

Veteran Penobscot County cop named UMaine’s next police chief

Maine courts face ‘disturbing’ shortage of lawyers for poor Mainers

Man convicted of Aroostook double murder to be sentenced in December

Michigan men admit to trafficking ‘staggering quantity’ of drugs in Maine

Man stabbed during fight in Portland

Washington County finds new promise for the future

Group that wants to oust private utilities submits petitions

A scorecard shows Maine faces many health challenges besides COVID

Brewer ousted from Class B playoffs and more Week 9 football results

John Bapst advances to Class B North boys soccer final with win over MDI

Biddeford, Yarmouth and Washington Academy win state volleyball titles