The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Bangor doesn’t know how it will spend $20M in COVID relief funds
Bangor is one of six Maine municipalities that received federal funding awards ranging from $9 million to $46 million.
Why the Bangor Mall was built on a former dairy farm
It’s hard to imagine cows where the Bangor Mall now stands. But less than 50 years ago, that’s essentially all that was there.
4 graphs comparing the economies of Paul LePage and Janet Mills
Janet Mills and Paul LePage both presided over trends that have challenged the state for decades.
The Maine industries that saw the largest sales increases in July
Total retail sales in the state rose 4.5 percent in July compared with the previous year.
Maine’s high court to consider dam relicensing case this week
The Shawmut dam case is one of several going before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court this week.
Family of missing Presque Isle university student looks for answers
Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.
A childhood friendship, two deaths and a donation to honor both
Kristin Gifford is donating funds to Recovery Aroostook in honor of her daughter and her daughter’s best friend.
Bucksport library’s shelves replenished after devastating mold infestation
A novelist who frequented Buck Memorial Library as a kid set up a registry where people can donate books to replenish the collection.
Mural will replace Portland’s iconic Greyhound Bus sign
The green-leafed Portland mural is based on a 19th-century book cover designed by a British artist.
Camden Hills sophomore has scored 31 goals this season
Britta Denny scored her 31st goal on Saturday in a 3-1 win over Bangor.
UMaine men’s hockey team needs consistent goaltending if it wants to progress
The Black Bears haven’t been to the Hockey East semifinals or the NCAA Tournament since the 2011-12 campaign.
Moosehead Lake is an exquisite kayaking and hiking destination
Moosehead Lake and Mount Kineo provide an ideal opportunity for a “surf and turf” if you can brave the lake’s treacherous winds.
Maine’s landscape can inspire a sense of wonder, if we let it
“Though distractions can easily cause it to be misplaced, our sense of wonder is still within us and always a part of who we are.”
