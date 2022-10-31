The cream rose to the top in the state volleyball championships on Friday night and Saturday afternoon as all three top seeds won in straight sets.

Washington Academy of East Machias captured its third state Class C championship in four years by beating second-seeded Washington County rival Narraguagus of Harrington 25-20, 25-9, 25-20 at Mount Desert High School in Bar Harbor on Saturday.

Washington Academy lost just two sets all season and concluded the season with a 17-0 record. Narraguagus, playing in its first state title game since 2000, ended with a 14-3 record with two of the losses coming at the hands of Washington Academy.

Washington Academy won Class C titles in 2018 and 2021 after winning B crowns in 2010, ’12 and ’15 and losing to Calais in the 2016 B final and the first C championship game in 2017.

In the A and B finals on Friday night at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Biddeford won its first state Class A championship since 2010 by topping third seed Gorham 25-21, 25-16, 26-24, and Yarmouth made it four straight Class B titles and seventh overall with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 victory over Gardiner, which was making its first appearance in a state final.

Biddeford capped a 17-0 season in which the Tigers dropped just one set.

Biddeford had lost in the state final to Scarborough in five sets a year ago.

Tht Tigers didn’t receive the opportunity to avenge that loss because Gorham upset second seed Scarborough 31-29, 25-18, 25-22 in the semifinals.

Biddeford did beat Scarborough during the regular season, three sets to one.

Gorham ended its season 14-3.

Its only previous state championship appearance came in 2018 when it lost to Falmouth.

Yarmouth completed a 16-1 season with its only loss coming to Scarborough.

Gardiner finished at 16-1.