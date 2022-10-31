The John Bapst Memorial High School boys soccer team scored on a pair of corner kicks and punched its ticket into the Class B North final after a 2-1 win over Mount Desert Island on Monday at Hampden Academy.

No. 1 John Bapst (15-0-1) relied on its possession-based game plan that its used all season, and coach Jason Pangburn said the Crusaders didn’t change much from the 2-2 draw the teams played to in early October.

“No significant changes. We knew they are really tough and they play the similar possession style as us,” Pangburn said. “They’re physical, as well. It makes it a great game and we kind of stayed the course.”

In the first half, Jack Derosier scored off a John Bapst corner at the near post with 15:13 left.

The goal came just a few minutes after the Crusaders missed an indirect free kick just 5 yards out from goal after the No. 4 MDI (8-6-2) goalkeeper Aidan Frischella picked up a pass from his teammate.

John Bapst wasn’t fazed, and scored first on the corner.

Soon after, MDI’s Treyan Nelson scored with 8:45 left in the half to tie the game at 1-1.

At halftime, Pangburn said he liked what his team was doing and didn’t want to change much.

“We didn’t make any significant changes,” Pangburn said. “We had good possession in the first half and gave it away just a little bit so a big point of emphasis was not to give the ball up.”

In the second half, Kyle Sidaway headed in another corner from Jack Mason and gave John Bapst a 2-1 lead just three minutes into the half.

The corner play was hours of practice coming to fruition.

“We went for one of our plays where we were crowding the box and I was floating around,” Sidaway said. “I did a stutter step and got away from my man and was wide open for the header. We practiced that for hours so it was good it finally happened. I scored on a header on a free kick earlier in the year but no corners so it was great to finally get one.”

Mason assisted on both of the Crusaders’ goals.

“Jack Mason was the one that hit both of those corners and he played really well,” Pangburn added. “Our back line all played really solid back there. MDI is really good in the midfield and I think our midfield matched them. It was a team effort and it took them all tonight, MDI is good.”

MDI rarely had the ball in the second half, and John Bapst was able to hang on for the win.

“I think both teams continued to build opportunities,” MDI coach Max Mason said. “Soccer is a game where it takes just one of those flicks or deflections for it to work out. I am exceptionally proud of how hard they played. We know John Bapst is a possession-based team and we knew they play with the ball at their feet and I thought we did a great job of disrupting that but it’s a game of 80 minutes.”

Frischella made seven saves.

John Bapst will play No. 2 Winslow (15-0-1) in the Class B North final on Wednesday at Cameron Stadium in Bangor.

The two teams played in the Class B North final a year ago and Winslow won 2-0.