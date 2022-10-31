Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The myth is that Republicans promote a healthy economy. Why do people believe this, since the “trickle down” theory never panned out? Indeed money shot up to the richest Americans when Republicans since Ronald Reagan were in power, and the gap between the rich and poor is about as bad as it has ever been!

Since the current Democratic administration took office, the nation has added 10 million jobs and has seen unemployment drop to 3.5 percent, a 50-year low. The United States has added almost 700,000 manufacturing jobs, and is rebuilding infrastructure like roads and bridges. Do we have a deficit? Yes, but did you know that it has dropped since the Democrats became the majority in Washington? The administration announced that the deficit this year has fallen by nearly $1.4 trillion. The largest-ever decline. Last year’s drop was $350 billion.

“The federal government’s budget for fiscal year 2022 estimated that the fiscal year 2022 budget deficit would be $1.15 trillion. … The budget deficit in 2020 was about $3.1 trillion, the largest in U.S. history,” according to The Balance.

So if people are worried about inflation, which is now a global problem, not just an American problem, they should think again about which party will benefit them more.

Victoria Adams

Kennebunk

Election notice: The BDN will stop accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 8 election on Thursday, Nov. 3. Not all submissions can be published.