Where are all the real Democrats? Because the regime that’s risen to the top doesn’t represent me. Apparently the mass hysteria that has gripped the biggest part of them on climate change — not global warming any more — has deprived them of the ability to think critically. Moving 500,000 pounds of dirt to build one car battery that has to be replaced and disposed of at a cost up to $20,000 and then charged with an electric grid that uses 60 percent fossil fuels.

Isn’t there a common sense test somewhere that one should have to pass? If electricity is so great, why don’t we all have electric heat?

We are a wink and a nod away from nuclear fusion, and nuclear power technology is available now. If we’d have used the $7 trillion in new money for that, we’d all have 8.5 percent inflation. But we’d have free electricity. Maybe this year we should vote red.

Kevin Davis

Plymouth

