Britta Denny had a productive freshman season for the Camden Hills High School girls soccer team a year ago.

But she cranked it up a notch this year.

The sophomore striker scored her 31st goal on Saturday in a 3-1 win over Bangor in their Class A North semifinal at Cameron Stadium in Bangor.

Third seed Camden Hills, now 12-3-1, will take on top seed Brunswick in Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. Class A North final at Cony High School in Augusta. Brunswick won the two regular season games 1-0 and 2-1.

Denny scored with a clinical finish after Bangor goalie Emma McNeil’s punt landed at her feet in the first two minutes of the contest.

She took a couple of strides to evade a pair of defenders and beat the diving McNeil with a perfectly placed low shot from the top of the penalty area that nestled inside the far post.

Denny is a game-changer.

She can score from anywhere and her foot skills and quickness enable her to get separation from defenders. She gets her shots off in a hurry and they are usually on goal.

Denny also sees the field very well and has a high soccer IQ. If a shot is not available, she will find an open teammate and thread a pass to them.

Despite her slender build, the 5-foot-6 Denny is tough and isn’t afraid to go into the high traffic areas to get a shot off.

“She is incredibly talented,” said Camden Hills coach Meredith Messer. “She also has an edge to her. She’s never satisfied.”

Her success has surprised her.

Last year, she only had a third of the goals she has scored this year.

“I didn’t really expect this kind of season at all,” said the humble Denny, who took it upon herself in the offseason to work on her conditioning and shot technique.

“She is quality,” said Bangor coach Andrew Varisco. “She is a very good player.”

Denny credits her teammates with playing a major role in her success.

“They’re amazing. They really support me,” said Denny, who added that she has developed a healthy bond with them.

Messer said Denny is relentless and that she is coming into her own as a sophomore.

Denny had previously been a midfielder, but she moved to striker because the team has a lot of midfielders this season.

Denny plays soccer for high-level club teams when she isn’t playing for the Windjammers, but she plays on the Camden Hills lacrosse team during the spring.