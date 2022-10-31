HOULTON, Maine — The sentencing of a Presque Isle man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in Castle Hill has been rescheduled to Dec. 8.

Bobby Nightingale was originally scheduled to be sentenced in early October by Superior Court Justice Stephen Nelson at the Houlton District Courthouse.

But a person associated with the defense team has a COVID-19 infection, postponing the sentencing, according to Leanne Robbin of the state attorney general’s office. This is another of a handful of cases lately whose court dates have had to be changed because of a COVID-19 infection among the prosecution or defense.

In August, a 12-member jury found Nightingale guilty of murdering Roger Ellis, 51, and Allen Curtis, 25, of Castle Hill, who were found shot to death in Ellis’ 2007 red Silverado pickup truck on Aug. 13, 2019.

Nightingale, 40, pleaded not guilty to the murder charges in October 2019 after an Aroostook County grand jury indicted him. Nightingale remains in police custody in a facility in southern Maine, according to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen.