On behalf of the Belfast Area Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) we offer our thanks to Sen. Chip Curry for his knowledge, his willingness to address crucial issues in the public forum we sponsored on Sept. 22 at the Belfast Free Library. Candidates for the Senate District 11 were invited to address important environmental concerns and were given a series of questions two weeks in advance of the event so that they could gather their thoughts and, if necessary, engage in some research. The questions were largely based on the Maine Climate Council’s action plan.

Curry, a Democrat, provided thoughtful, evidence-based responses that underscored his significant knowledge on the challenges Maine faces in dealing with the effects of a rapidly altering climate. His familiarity with the action plan “Maine Won’t Wait” allowed Curry to address achievements thus far as well as to emphasize the wide range of opportunities and grants available for communities, regions and the state to pursue next steps. Curry also explained the avenues for innovation and job creation in Maine that accompany efforts of climate change adaptation and mitigation.

In addition, he directly and clearly responded to each question posed by members of the audience. Thank you to Chip Curry.

Bernie and Laura Baker

Belfast

