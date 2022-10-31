Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

It may come as a surprise to some that the Legislature has reapportioned voting districts. I guess that gerrymandering is not uncommon, but our new Senate District 10 is baffling. Three towns in Hancock County (Bucksport, Dedham and Otis) join six towns on the Brewer side of the river north of Bucksport and three towns on the Bangor side (Hampden, Newburgh and Carmel).

I’m not sure that I see why this district is laid out the way it has been. Voters in this area please be aware that some major changes have been made. The state website contains old, outdated district listings.

Robert Toole

Bucksport

