AUGUSTA, Maine — Two candidates at the top of Maine’s November ballot each presided over unique eras in our history: the recovery from the Great Recession and the stop-and-start stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It allows for easier head-to-head comparisons between former Gov. Paul LePage and Gov. Janet Mills — who are running in the Nov. 8 election alongside independent longshot Sam Hunkler — than most candidates in high-profile elections.

Both the former two-term Republican governor and his Democratic successor presided over trends that have challenged the state for decades, including an aging population. Their records cannot be divorced from global and national trends, such as the record-high costs and inflation of this moment.

Signs of their leadership are easy to see and some of the results may surprise you. Here are four graphs showing what changed and what didn’t under LePage and Mills.

The share of Mainers working is near record lows. How valuable is it?