The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

William S. Cohen is a Bangor native who served as a congressman and senator from Maine from 1972-1996 and as the U.S. secretary of defense from 1996-2000. He is now chair of The Cohen Group, an international business consulting firm based in Washington, D.C.

When I was first elected to Congress as a Republican representing Maine’s 2nd Congressional District 50 (!) years ago, I faced an unanticipated challenge that turned out to define my entire career in public service. As a new member of the House Judiciary Committee, I was asked to pass judgment on whether then-President Richard Nixon’s conduct during the Watergate scandal and its aftermath warranted his impeachment.

I voted for Nixon in 1972, and he campaigned for me. Many of his strongest supporters were also my strong supporters, and I was warned that supporting impeachment would mark the end of my very young political career and result in me being voted out after one term and sent unceremoniously back to Bangor to resume the practice of law.

The pressure was significant, complete with death threats aimed at me and my young family. But I had a job to do, and after an exhaustive review of the evidence I was one of the few Republicans who concluded that, indeed, Nixon had violated the law as well as his oath of office and impeachment was an appropriate remedy. I took no pleasure in making that judgment, but I thought then — and know now — that it was the right decision based on the facts.

It was also an early, difficult and valuable lesson about the importance of placing principle above politics and country above party.

I think those lessons are even more important today, and that’s why I am supporting Jared Golden’s campaign for reelection as congressman from Maine’s 2nd District. And I respectfully encourage Mainers, and especially my fellow Republicans, to support Golden as well.

In Golden’s two terms in office, he has made it clear that his first loyalty is to his constituents, not to his party’s leaders. As an example, he voted against the Build Back Better Act last year, which every other member of his party in the House supported. In Golden’s view, the legislation was poorly targeted, gave too much money to people who didn’t need it and would contribute to inflation. He was the only member of his party in Congress to voice these concerns and then back them up with his vote. The last several months have shown that his concerns, particularly those about inflation, were valid. As always, he cast his vote based on principle and what he thinks is best for Maine.

Golden’s life of service reflects his values. At age 19, he reacted to the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, by joining the Marine Corps and fighting for our country in Afghanistan and Iraq. Following his military service, he began serving his community first in the State House and now in Congress, service marked by independence and integrity. Golden is a workhorse, not a showhorse. Because he is respected by both Republicans and Democrats, he is able to work diligently behind the scenes to get real work done for the Second District.

Regardless of where we find ourselves on the political spectrum, it is clear that partisanship and tribalism have rarely been more intense in America and our system is just not working. The most important step we must take is to elect public servants of character who genuinely seek to bridge the divide, not noisy and shallow candidates who simply denigrate and dismiss the other party and their supporters. Golden has shown a unique commitment and ability to work across the aisle. Just as important, he refuses to demonize people he disagrees with.

So I’d like to take the liberty of making a request to the people of the 2nd District, regardless of your party preference, from a Republican and a Bangor native who once was honored to serve in the seat Golden holds now: Please vote for Jared Golden. I believe he has earned your support for a third term in Congress. I know Golden and believe he can be trusted to do what’s right for our state and our country no matter what his party leaders or anyone else in Washington might want.

Maine has had a proud history throughout the years of having sent people of quality and character to Congress, people from both parties like Margaret Chase Smith, Ed Muskie, Olympia Snowe, George Mitchell and others who have served Maine with integrity and independence and placed Maine’s interests first. I believe Jared Golden is a public servant in that tradition, and I’m proud to support his reelection and hope that you will do the same.