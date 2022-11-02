BELFAST — Registration is open for an online professional development program, “Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language.” This three-day online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Wednesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, and 14 from 1–3 p.m. via Zoom. The cost is $175 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.

Participants in this program will learn practical strategies for helping calm strong emotions in themselves and others. Verbal and somatic techniques will be presented to help participants move away from brittle reactivity and into resilient responsiveness. These techniques can be readily employed to mitigate conflict between students, dispel tension during customer service interactions, reduce workplace friction, and intentionally minimize stress with family and friends.

This timely program is designed to benefit people who work with youth (childcare providers, ed techs, educators, guidance counselors, school administrators, social workers, teachers), frontline workers, people who work in service industries or customer service, municipal workers and parents/guardians.

Program facilitator Peggy Smith has more than four decades of teaching experience. She earned a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and is a certified trainer with the International Center for Nonviolent Communication. A co-founder of the Maine Nonviolent Communication Network, Smith is at the forefront of bringing empathic thinking and communicating to the midcoast Maine region.

A stable internet connection and the ability to participate in these synchronous sessions as they are happening is required. Participants will receive a certificate of completion, and 0.6 CEUs/6 contact hours are available.

For information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Abby Spooner at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002. Participants may be eligible for funding from the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce. Learn more here.

For more information about upcoming professional development programs, to register online or apply for a need-based scholarship, go online. Early registration is recommended as spots are limited.