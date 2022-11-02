INNER HERON ISLAND, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on a Maine island on Tuesday, according to Marine Mammals of Maine.

Marine Mammals of Maine says a dead juvenile humpback whale was found on a Maine island on Tuesday. Credit: Marine Mammals of Maine

The dead whale washed up on Inner Heron Island in South Bristol.

Since the whale was fairly decomposed, it significantly limits the number of viable samples that Marine Mammals of Maine could collect to learn more about the animal’s life and death.

They say they were able to collect morphometric data, and a few biological samples.

Marine Mammals of Maine says humpback whales are one of three large whale species currently experiencing “unusual mortality events,” along with minke and right whales.