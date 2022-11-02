Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Although I think the staff and editorial board of the Bangor Daily News have consistently supported the Democratic agenda of big government, higher taxes, more regulation, and centralized control of our lives, the last two years have demonstrated the fallacy of this position. Under the Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Jared Golden regime we have witnessed:

The highest inflation in 40 years. The highest increase in crime in more than a decade. The largest ever increase in illegal crossings of our borders. And excessive regulations, which will hurt the lobster industry in Maine.

The time has come for a sea change. It’s time to re-elect Paul LePage, Bruce Poliquin and Brian Langley in Maine.

William Kales

Bar Harbor

