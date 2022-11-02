Have you ever sat back and wondered which days, or weeks, are best for buck hunting in Maine?

I certainly have, and it turns out that while some of my assumptions were on target others proved to be misconceptions.

For example, I had always believed that because of the effects of the rut, or mating period — which many Maine hunters believe is in full effect during the third week of the season — that the third week of firearms season might yield the most harvested bucks each year.