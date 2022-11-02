This story will be updated.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Fort Kent Warrior boys held onto their top spot in the standings and are headed to the state finals after edging out No. 2 Washington Academy 2-1 to win the Class C North regional championship Wednesday in Presque Isle.

Warrior Kaden Theriault struck first with an unassisted goal midway through the first half. Unai Reino of Washington Academy soon tied things up, also with an unassisted goal. James LaMarre registered the final goal of the game before the half was over, assisted by Pierson Caron.

The Warriors will play Waynflete for the Class C gold ball on Saturday in Hampden.