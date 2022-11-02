The Old Town High School Coyotes were the only team to test the defending two-time Class B North champion Hermon during the regular season, and that was the case again in Wednesday night’s Class B North final at Cameron Stadium in Bangor.



But a pair of freshmen came through for the Hawks as striker Madison Stewart’s first-half goal and midfielder Natalie Tardie’s second-half goal led the Hawks to a hard-fought 2-0 victory.

Hermon, now 17-0, will take on 14-3 Yarmouth in the state Class B final on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Hampden Academy.

Second seed Old Town wound up 12-4-1 with three two-goal losses to Hermon.

Hermon had beaten all of its other opponents by at least four goals.

The Hawks also received five saves, including three gems, from junior Bella Bowden.

Danica Brown finished with 11 saves for Old Town.

Hermon attempted 21 shots to Old Town’s 14.

The Coyotes played extremely well in the first half and had a couple of great chances before Stewart scored with 12:51 left in the half.

Allyson Caron hit a long pass from her left back position and it deflected off a body toward the Hermon goal where Kayeigh Johnston beat the Hawk defenders to the ball.

She took a couple of touches but Hawk goalkeeper Bella Bowden perfectly timed her dash off her line and was able to smother the shot with her body.

A few minutes later, Saige Evans sent a long ball up the right flank and Karina Dumond chased the ball down with a full sprint.

She rifled a shot from the right edge of the penalty area and it rattled off the short side post.

Stewart broke the deadlock with her 29th goal of the season.

Lyndsee Reed made a nice diagonal pass to her down the left side and Stewart hit a perfectly placed low shot along the turf that nestled inside the far corner.

Hermon carried the play in the second half and Tardie scored her crucial goal with 14:01 left.

Allie Cameron passed it to her as she darted down the left wing.

Tardie rifled a powerful 14-yard left-footed shot that glanced into the short side corner off the hands of Brown.

It was her 14th of the campaign.

Bowden prevented the Coyotes from pulling within one shortly afterward when she deflected an OIivia Lizzotte shot around the post during a scramble in the penalty area.