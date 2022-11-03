A Presque Isle woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to trafficking in methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Crystal Greenlaw, 32, to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute meth in Aroostook County and other parts of Maine, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee.

In August 2021, Greenlaw had pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge that required a mandatory minimum sentence. On Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possessing meth with intent to distribute, a substitute charge that did not include a mandatory minimum sentence, McElwee said.

Between July 2018 and May 2019, Greenlaw and other members of the conspiracy obtained meth in western and southern states from sources in Mexico, court records show. The group distributed the drugs in Aroostook County and across central and northern Maine.

Greenlaw made at least two trips to procure the drug and bring it back to Maine, according to court records.