A Howland convenience store sustained heavy fire, heat and smoke damage Wednesday night when a blaze ignited in the store’s kitchen.

Five fire departments responded to the fire at the Howland Corner Store on Water Street at 9:11 p.m.

The fire, which took about 45 minutes to extinguish, likely started in the kitchen, Howland Fire Lt. Scott Crockett said. The state fire marshal’s office will investigate what caused the fire, but it’s not thought to be suspicious.

No one was injured in the fire, Crockett said, but the blaze damaged the building’s kitchen and convenience store area. Crockett didn’t have an estimated cost to repair the damage.

“Everything in there has probably suffered from heat, smoke and water damage with heavy damage where the fire was,” Crockett said.

The store, near the intersection of Water, Front and Coffin streets, has a few gas pumps and serves as a convenience and liquor store for the town. It also has a deli.

Calls to the store Thursday morning didn’t connect.

Howland firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes of the Wednesday night call, Crockett said. Crews from East Millinocket, Milford, Greenbush and Lincoln also assisted.

“We had a passer-by stop in to tell us about it, so we knew about it before the call came,” Crockett said. “We were ready to roll out the door by the time the tone came in.”