Vermont’s independent Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday joined Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Jane Fonda in endorsing Portland’s referendum question that seeks to raise the minimum wage.

In an email to supporters, Sanders wrote “A ‘Yes’ on Question D would raise the minimum wage for all workers to a living wage of $18 per hour — including tipped workers, workers with disabilities, youth, gig workers and incarcerated workers,” the Portland Press Herald reported.

Clinton waded into Portland politics in late October by releasing a video endorsing the ballot question that would raise the minimum wage and phase out a subminimum wage for tipped workers.

It is one of the most prominent questions on a sweeping, 13-referendum slate facing Portland voters in Tuesday’s election. Under the proposal, a local minimum wage already set to reach $15 would go to $18 in three years and a tipped minimum wage of $6.50 would be phased out. Other questions included a stronger mayoral position and new limits on short-term rentals.

Although the referendum has gained national attention, it has not been endorsed by Gov. Janet Mills, who is seeking reelection to the Blaine House on Nov. 3 against former Gov. Paul LePage and longshot independent candidate Sam Hunkler. Mills said on Wednesday that she would “leave the local issue to the local voters.”