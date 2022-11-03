Husson University’s soccer and field hockey teams will be vying for championships this weekend on their home fields.

The soccer teams will each play SUNY Delhi with an NCAA Division III Tournament berth at stake. Husson’s soccer teams won the North Atlantic Conference’s East Division while the SUNY Delhi squads captured the West Division.

The field hockey team, 9-5 overall and 6-0 in the New England Collegiate Conference, is the top seed for the NECC tourney and will host fourth seed UMaine-Farmington (1-12, 0-6) on Saturday at 5 p.m. There are only four teams in the conference so there is no automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The winner will take on the survivor of the game between second seed New England College of Henniker, New Hampshire (11-6, 3-3), and No. 3 Thomas College of Waterville (6-9, 3-3), who will also play at 5 p.m. at Thomas College.

Sunday’s title game will be at the Winkin Sports Complex in Bangor at 3 p.m.

Gavin Penny’s Husson men’s soccer team, 14-3-2 and 8-0-1, will take on a SUNY Delhi team it tied 1-1 on Sept. 24 in Bangor. SUNY Delhi is 10-6-2 and 4-3-2, respectively. Game time is 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The women’s game will follow at 2 p.m.

Dennis Mullins’ Husson women are 11-6-1 and 8-0-1, respectively, while the SUNY Delhi women are 8-6-4 and 5-3-2.

The two teams met in Bangor on Sept. 24 with Husson emerging with a 6-0 win. Husson attempted 31 shots to SUNY Delhi’s three.

The Husson men have been led by its five first team All-NAC selections — forward Arni Hreidarsson (8 goals, 4 assists), midfielder Mosi Masimango (no points), defenders Ben Shumway (0 & 2) and Pedro Molina (3 & 0) and goalkeeper Alex Rechsteiner (12-1-1, 0.71 goals-against average, .792 save percentage).

SUNY Delhi has been paced by All-NAC first-team striker Michael Williams Jr. (11 & 2) and second teamers Vaughn Bottex (4 & 0), a defender, and Erik Kleczkowski (2 & 1), a midfielder.

The Broncos’ E.J. Reutemann was the Coach of the Year.

Striker Natalie Aviolla and midfielder-striker Charlotte Messer have been the catalysts for the Husson women. Aviolla has 16 goals and 3 assists and Messer has 8 & 1. They also have a number of strong freshmen headlined by midfielder Marila Corletto (5 & 2) and goalkeeper Madison Weigler (8-3-1, 1.55, .528), along with Kendra Donahue and Caley Nault.

SUNY Delhi features Kelsey Innes (18 & 7), Micayla Slattery (6 & 6) and Olivia LeBrun (6 & 2).

Diann Ramsey’s Husson field hockey team has been spearheaded by the Perkins sisters, Maddie and Katie.

Maddie Perkins, a freshman, has nine goals and four assists and senior Katie has 9 & 4. Teagan Blackie has 3 & 2 and goalkeeper Kimmie Goddard has posted a 1.99 GAA and a .705 save percentage in 14 games.