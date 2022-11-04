ELLSWORTH — The Danny Harper Band and the Color Guard from VFW #109 take the Stanley Subaru Stage at The Grand on Friday, Nov. 11 to honor our veterans and active military. Everyone is welcome.

For over 40 years, singer-songwriter Danny Harper has been creating and performing his own unique brand of traditional country music. Based in Maine, his talents have taken him to Nashville and beyond, opening for artists such as Conway Twitty, Reba McIntire, Lee Greenwood, Gene Watson, Bobby Bare and many others. Danny is especially passionate about supporting the men and women who serve and served in the armed forces.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. with the doors opening at 5 p.m.