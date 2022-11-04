HOULTON, Maine — A large black-and-white photograph depicting a scene from a potato harvest long-since forgotten is creating a stir in downtown Houlton.

The photograph, measuring roughly 6-feet wide by 4-feet high, was moved from the Aroostook Historical and Art Museum and put on display at the County Co-op and Farm Store at 53 Main St. The business has become a haven for eclectic pieces, including a large tapestry that once belonged to the Houlton Grange.

People love a good mystery, and the image has become a topic of debate for those enjoying a morning cup of coffee and scone or lunchtime sandwich at the County Co-Op.

The photo depicts two white horses pulling a potato harvester, with rows and rows of freshly dug potatoes waiting to be picked by hand. Rows of potato barrels also line the field. The wooden frame itself is also unique in that it features curved corners.

Henry Gartley, curator for the Aroostook Historical and Art Museum, said little is known about the massive photograph that has been in the museum’s possession for as long as he can recall.

The tag on the back of the print also has minimal information about the image. It simply states, “Potato field in the Houlton area.” The photo was donated to the museum by Shop ‘N Save — now Hannaford — and is believed to have hung in the store in the 1960s when the store was known as Sampson’s Supermarket.

“Officially the tag on the back is all I know,” Gartley said. “I personally felt it was of Westfield Hill, taken a long time ago so things look a bit different.”

Officials with the store are hoping someone in the community can shed some light as to where and when the photograph was taken.