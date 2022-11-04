HALLOWELL, Maine — A granite block fell four stories off a building in Hallowell and weather may be to blame.

The sidewalk is closed around 103 Water Street after a block fell four stories from a building’s façade, and there’s concern additional granite blocks may be loose and fall.

The police chief told the Kennebec Journal he thinks the temperatures on the brickwork heated up, expanded during the day, and cooled off at night, which weakened the mortar and it popped out.

The city is also working with the building owner at the Old Hallowell Print Shop to have granite blocks there inspected.