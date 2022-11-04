Friends of Sears Island and the Carver Memorial Library will co-sponsor a live Zoom presentation titled “Maine Through the Seasons,” on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Naturalist and photographer Sandra Mitchell will help us to visit the natural world through the lens of her camera, pausing to discuss the natural history of some of Maine’s most fascinating natural phenomena.



Mitchell is a Registered Maine Guide and an avid amateur naturalist. She enjoys investigating natural mysteries. Her website is https://www.sandra-mitchell.com/home. No pre-registration is required. To join this free Zoom presentation, simply visit https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/87883196188 on Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more about Friends of Sears Island visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org, and for more information about Carver Memorial Library, check out www.carverlibrary.org.