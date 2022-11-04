Firefighters in Surry stopped an outdoor fire from ripping into two nearby homes Thursday.

The Maine Forest Service is investigating the cause of the fire that burned down a shed on Paradise Lane at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday. A local fire official said he believed it began after a fire in an outside barrel was left unsupervised.

Firefighters from Surry, Blue Hill, Ellsworth and Orland all responded to the blaze on the small residential road near Patten Pond. Surry fire Chief Bryan McLellan said the fire burned less than an acre but torched the shed between the homes and severely damaged a farm tractor.

The damage could have been worse, though.

“We were able to all combine forces and stopped it from spreading further,” McLellan said on Friday.

No one was injured as a result of the fire but many personal belongings in the shed were lost, according to the chief.

McLellan said people need to remember to get a permit to burn brush and need to supervise fires at all times.