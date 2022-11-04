Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

With so much at stake in the Nov. 8 election, it is clear we need principled and strong leadership in Augusta. Gov. Janet Mills has proven her commitment to a vision of putting Maine first through hard work, collaboration and action.

As a parent, grandparent and retired teacher, I am thrilled to see Maine children coming first through the historic investment in public schools that will finally fund the state’s obligation to pay 55 percent of the cost of K-12 education.

The Mills administration is also providing pre-kindergarten grants to help schools increase the number of children accessing quality, public pre-K programs. This is such an important initiative for Maine’s children and families, who struggle to find quality preschool programs. Research shows that investments in early learning have powerful long term payback. Further support for our children includes expanding health insurance for children and universal free school lunches. Kudos to Mills for her tangible commitment to Maine’s children and families!

Mills is the first woman governor in Maine’s 202 year history. She is committed to protecting the rights, aspirations and health of all Mainers including over 50 percent of our population who are female. Mills is unambiguous in her support of women’s right to choose and access reproductive health care in the state of Maine. Given the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which represented the law of the land for almost half a century, it is clear that we need to elect a governor who supports women’s autonomy over their own bodies.

Please join me in re-electing this outstanding leader and public servant on Nov. 8!

Judy Gove

Camden

