When an active Maine state senator from one political party endorses a Maine House of Representatives candidate from another political party, that should raise some eyebrows!! This very rare event (Republican Sen. Kimberley Rosen of District 8 endorsing Democratic House candidate Ron Russell in District 17) shows us all that it’s possible for politicians to think for themselves.

As more and more Republicans come forward to say that enough is enough and we need to bring truth back into our way of life, it’s becoming evident that the much-feared slide towards fascism isn’t inevitable.

As people think about their voting choices, please take the time to determine fact from fancy, and know that their choices are a reflection of their heart.

John Greenman

Orland

