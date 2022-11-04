PORTLAND, Maine — Sources have confirmed with CBS13 that an agreement has been reached between the Maine Principals’ Association and Maine hockey officials.

This past spring, the MPA officials advisory committee issued a new contract proposal for all high school officials that included pay increases over the three-year deal, with hockey and lacrosse officials choosing not to sign the contract.

Hockey officials said the sport should be treated differently due to the high expense for equipment, travel and the special skill set needed to properly officiate high school games.

The officials were asking for $90 per varsity game, an $8 increase from the standard $82 a game.

Sources have told CBS13 that the new contract is for three years, with officials getting the pay raise they were asking for.

The high school hockey season begins Monday, when girls teams can start practicing.