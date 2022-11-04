Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

This Nov. 8, Old Town, the Penobscot Nation and Bradley will have the opportunity to vote for Jim Dill to be our state representative. Old Town has had consistently solid leadership in Augusta for many years, with representatives and senators from this area serving in many leadership positions. We are fortunate to have someone with Jim Dill’s stature and experience continuing that tradition.

Dill has been our senator for the last four terms and prior to that was elected to the House of Representatives for several terms. In both chambers he has taken on a leadership role as chair of the Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry Committee and the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee. This kind of experience and knowledge is invaluable as we all work to make our community a better place.

Dill has also served on the Old Town School Board and has been chair for a number of years, an area of expertise that will be invaluable in Augusta. He is a long-time member of Kiwanis and works tirelessly to support our communities. It would not be the same at the Kiwanis Auction if Dill wasn’t there volunteering on Tuesday nights taking in donations throughout the summer or if he wasn’t working the barns on the weekend of the auction. He brings so much to our communities.

I have had the honor of serving Old Town as the current state representative and as the House Majority Leader and I have worked with Dill hand-in-hand to promote legislation and opportunities for Old Town and The Indian Island Voting District. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and I wholeheartedly believe a vote for Dill is a vote to make us a more vibrant community.

People should please vote this November. And when they vote, vote Jim Dill for state representative.

Rep. Michelle Dunphy

Majority Leader

Old Town

