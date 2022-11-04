Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We were pleased to learn that Glenn Mower has stepped forward to run for county treasurer and proud to lend him our support.

Mower has quietly worked to benefit our communities over the years, first through his service with the Boy Scouts, Kiwanis and Masonic organizations at various levels and also as controller and now part owner of Bangor Letter Shop. He is a graduate of Husson with a degree in public accounting. He has faithfully served as treasurer for many worthwhile organizations. For 22 years he has handled the finances for a successful small business. This all adds up to the experience and preparation needed to make a good county treasurer.

Why is this important? Penobscot County is the third largest county in Maine with a budget of over $23 million. It employs around 200 people in a variety of law enforcement, public safety and service jobs. We will be facing a potential bond issue for a new corrections facility while currently managing over $29 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Funds.

His election as treasurer will be very beneficial to the county commissioners in assisting them to manage and budget county services.

We had the privilege and pleasure to work with Glenn Mower for 27 years and to watch him dedicate himself to so many worthwhile organizations. We were proud to trust him with our business and now we’re confident that Penobscot County could also benefit from his work.

Irv and Karen Marsters

Bangor

