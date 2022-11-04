Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We’ve all heard the advice “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Many voters still wonder why ranked-choice voting, which I think was totally unnecessary, became law.

Whatever people’s opinion, ranked-choice voting has confused voters. Many think they have to choose a second or third choice candidate, but they don’t. People can vote for their candidate as their first, second, third, etc. choice and it will not invalidate their ballot. Go to this website, and scroll down to page six: https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/pdf/RCVMarkedBallots.Updated101420.pdf

The instructions are simple.

Jack Gagnon

Lakeville

