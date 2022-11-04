The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Janet Mills for governor

In assessing the records of Gov. Janet Mills, former Gov. Paul LePage and independent Sam Hunkler, we believe it is clear that Mills is the best choice for another term as Maine’s governor.

Mills has ably navigated the state through some of its most difficult years in recent memory, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences. She has generally worked collaboratively with lawmakers, from both major parties, to set priorities and pass legislation that deals with immediate concerns while also preparing Maine for the continuing large challenges ahead, such as economic and workforce development.

Mills immediately implemented the expansion of Medicaid, which has been credited with a steep drop in the number of people without health insurance in Maine. She also quickly devoted resources and attention to climate change, which is already impacting our communities and heritage industries, such as lobster fishing.

In LePage, Maine had a governor who made headlines for his crass — and often offensive — remarks and for his threats, to lawmakers, journalists and average citizens. He refused to extend health insurance to thousands of low-income working Mainers and he vetoed more bills than all the governors in the previous century. He presided over the first government shutdown in decades when he rejected a budget compromise negotiated by Republican and Democratic leaders.

This is not a style of governing that Maine should return to.

Mills has brought stability and respect back to the Blaine House during her tenure as governor. As important as her demeanor, her policy priorities align well with Maine’s needs and opportunities for growth and prosperity for Maine people.

She should be elected for another term as governor.

Jared Golden for Maine’s 2nd District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden is the best option for 2nd District voters this year. He has proven himself willing to break with his party on major votes, including several instances when he opposed additional COVID-19 funding due to concerns about the size and scope of these spending packages. He has shown an ability to work across the aisle with Republicans to help secure significant legislative victories, like the bipartisan infrastructure deal that at times looked likely to falter until commonsense and compromise won out. He has been a strong advocate for his fellow veterans and worked to improve the Affordable Care Act rather than scrapping it.

Golden has consistently beat the drum on good governance issues like attempting to rein in the ability of members of Congress (and other government officials) to trade individual stocks.

On this and others issues, Golden has demonstrated that he is willing to do the work.

While Golden and independent Tiffany Bond both took the time to discuss various issues with us as part of our endorsement process, our multiple attempts to secure an interview with former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin were unsuccessful. It is hard, then, not to be reminded of his history of avoiding the media — a practice he himself acknowledged as a congressman in 2017. We also remember Poliquin’s votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, for tax cuts that boosted the deficit and primarily benefited the wealthy and for abortion restrictions.

Bond, an independent who also ran for the seat in 2018, has again encouraged supporters to donate to worthy causes or spend money at local businesses rather than give to her campaign, an admirable statement against a broken campaign finance system. But she still does not live in the district she is running to represent.

Like 2018, this contest will once again be a ranked-choice election. And once again, Golden remains the number one choice.

Chellie Pingree for 1st District

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree is the most prepared and thoughtful choice for voters in Maine’s 1st Congressional District.

The Democratic incumbent has a strong record on health care access, including access to reproductive care. She is a longtime defender of Maine’s environment and advocate for taking action to address climate change. And she is able to do this in support of, not at the expense of, Maine’s economy.

Pingree explained that she is comfortable working with environmental groups on issues like addressing climate change, but disagrees with them on things like lobster regulations and biomass in support of Maine’s wood products industry. In a hyperpolarized world of soundbytes, we appreciate her willingness to work within these gray areas on behalf of the district she represents.

Republican candidate Ed Thelander has an impressive background, and we had a pleasant conversation with him as part of this endorsement process. But then he went and ignored his own advice with offensive comments and repetition of disproven myths, only to backtrack later.

Pingree has done her homework and the work for her constituents. She is still the best choice for 1st District voters.

Whatever your choices for governor, Congress, the Maine Legislature and local offices, be sure you vote.