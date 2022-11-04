AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District held narrower leads in a poll released on Friday that shows the Democrats in decent position to win their Tuesday elections despite economic strife dominating the 2022 cycle.

It was no surprise that Maine’s two top races were tighter in this poll relative to earlier ones, since undecided voters are beginning to dwindle. But 9 percent were still undecided in the 2nd District, making for deep uncertainty in Golden’s contest with former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, even though the incumbent figures to benefit from ranked-choice voting.

The results were still positive for Maine Democrats, who faced a brutal environment in the spring amid skyrocketing prices and basement-level approval for President Joe Biden. They gained in the summer after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights. Over the past month, Republicans have surged nationally with an increased focus on costs and inflation.