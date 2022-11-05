The Bucksport High School girls soccer team remembered last year’s state Class C championship game and didn’t want a repeat.

The Bucks were beaten 5-0 by Maranacook High School of Readfield.

The Bucks got another crack at Maranacook and weren’t going to be denied, using a dominant first-half performance and goals from junior Natasha Monreal and senior Alyx Frazell to win their first state title, 2-1, at the Hampden Academy field.

The Bucks won virtually every 50-50 ball in the first half and finished with an 11-2 edge in shot attempts.

The desperate Black Bears, playing with a sense of urgency, stormed the Bucksport penalty area in the second half but squandered a number of chances by shooting wide or high.

And Bucksport goalkeeper Jetta Shook made a tremendous save midway through the half when she dashed off her goal line to smother a break-in with her chest.

Sophia Tweedie scored off a rebound with 1:29 remaining for Maranacook but the Bucks held on to complete an 18-0 campaign.

Marancook wound up 16-1-1.

Monreal opened the scoring. Addison Goss took a corner kick and it deflected to Madison Rose. Rose took a shot that was blocked and took another one that deflected over to Sam Cyr and then to Monreal who converted from 8 yards out.

An Ella Hosford corner produced the second goal as the corner ricocheted over to her and she swept it inside the near post with her left foot.

Shook finished with four saves on 11 shot attempts and Kaleigh Kubicki made five on 14.