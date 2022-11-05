The Lawrence High School Bulldog field hockey team took an undefeated record into last year’s Class B North final but was upset by Old Town 1-0.

The Bulldogs got over that hump by edging Belfast 4-3 in this year’s North final, and they went a step further on Saturday by finishing off an undefeated season with a 1-0 triumph over Freeport in the State B final at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Sophomore Maddie Niles’ 38th goal of the season decided it with 1:13 left in the second period.

Her goal came three minutes after Lawrence’s Hope Bouchard had failed to convert a penalty stroke.

Lawrence, 18-0, had a 19-3 edge in penalty corners but failed to convert on any of them.

Freeport finished at 13-4-1.