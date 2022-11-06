PORTLAND, Maine — Three new eating options are entering the noshing arena in a city already dizzy with gastronomical intake options. It may be fall, yet food seems to spring eternal around here.

But hey, that’s Portland for you.

From rotating seasonal ingredients to Thai street food to clams and Christmas trees, each member of this distinct trio of unique new ventures stands out in its difference from the others.

Yet they’re all just a moderate stroll apart in the same small city.

Dok Mali Thai Kitchen, 47 India St.

Located in the old Lois’ Market storefront, near the corner of Middle Street, Dok Mali opened its doors for the first time on Wednesday.

In addition to Thai restaurant staples like pad Thai and drunken noodles, the venue also offers dumplings and noodle soups.

The steamed blossom dumplings mix caramelized minced chicken with ground peanuts and radish, drizzled with coconut sauce. It’s gluten free, to boot.

One vegan noodle option is the spicy cashew ramen, with its blend of oyster mushrooms, bok choy, scallions, spicy cashew butter — plus tempura seaweed — topped with vegan egg.

According to the Portland Food Map, the 32-seat Dok Mali was created by Nonglack Thanephonesy, who also owns Capital Thai Kitchen and Bar in Exeter, New Hampshire.

“She grew up in Portland and is excited to bring to life a new Thai restaurant in her hometown,” the Food Map said.

Full Turn, 91 Anderson St.

Taking up residence at the former home of the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean-inspired East Bayside restaurant Baharat is the eclectic Full Turn.

Still under construction, with a projected opening date of December, the new restaurant is being touted as a, “neighborhood spot focused on highlighting seasonal ingredients with a regularly rotating menu,” according to its Instagram profile.

The Portland Food Map reports that the eatery is a joint project between Chloe Kessell and Melissa Pappas, who are collaborating with the owners of Baharat.

Kessel was Baharat’s general manager, while Pappas managed the kitchen. Both have long histories with the local food scene and also work together as hospitality consultants.

Clam Bar, Royale Lunch and Tree Gull, 199 W Commercial St.

The eclectic and ramshackle suite of structures that once housed Benny’s Clam Shack, across from the Merrill Marine Terminal on the far end of Commercial Street, has been undergoing a slow transformation all summer.

Soon, the upgraded compound will permanently house two mobile food units. The Clam Bar and Lunch Royale, both owned by Garrett Fitzgerald, will take up permanent residence sometime this winter.

“If you’ve been wondering what the heck has been going on down on West Commercial — this is the beginning of the end of the project,” reads a Clam Bar Instagram post.

In addition to the food hawkers, as with last year, Tree Gull Christmas trees will also appear on the day after Thanksgiving for a holiday season run, selling Maine-grown evergreens and festive decor.

Renowned mostly for its clammy delights, The Clam Bar also serves brisket tacos, roasted pork sandwiches and loaded hotdogs during the winter months.

Lunch Royale, on the other hand, specializes in deluxe chicken sandwiches replete with roast garlic aioli, maple Sriracha or Buffalo sauce and pickled carrots.