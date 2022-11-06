Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

With the campaigning over or almost over I find myself in a predicament, to vote for someone I don’t like for the office or leave that space clear, not choosing any candidate for that office. In the past I have voted against a candidate so as not to support one that I don’t really like either, so that the one I like even less doesn’t get elected.

It is a crying shame that, sometimes, we need to vote for a candidate we don’t feel qualified for the office just to vote against one we really don’t feel is qualified. In listening to the campaign ads, we hear one candidate condemning the other for voting along party lines. I wonder what the other candidate would do, would he/she not vote along their party lines? That is what politicians do, they vote along their party lines. Is it more wrong for one politician to vote that way than another?

It is for this reason I feel that once a candidate is sworn into office they should no longer be in that particular party, they should all be in one party, one like “representative of and for the people” so they can represent all of us, not just those of their original party. The whole system needs to be revamped, why not start now.

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket

