Climate change. I’m sure people are absolutely sick of hearing about it. And I don’t blame them. Very few people enjoy being reminded about the unpleasant facts of life, especially when articles, headlines, podcasts, and advertisements featuring climate change get thrown in our faces every time we open our computers or turn on our TVs.

As irritating and pessimistic as this coverage is, the reality of climate change is far more punishing; it’s not a tab we can simply close or a channel we can skip.

Climate change is not a minor inconvenience. It’s a fact of life, and it also affects Mainers. People have also likely noticed the bizarre weather patterns and warmer temperatures. Here are some quick facts:

Maine’s annual temperature has increased by 3.2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1895. The Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 99 percent of the world’s oceans, losing its subarctic climate and damaging the fishing industry. By 2050, Maine is expected to see a sea level rise between 1.1 and 1.8 feet. Rain and snowfall have increased by more than 6 inches since 1895. Blue-green algae blooms in Maine lakes are expected to be more frequent.

These are only a few examples that directly affect Mainers and our home.

Here’s what people can do: Eat less meat and more plant-based foods to reduce their carbon footprint. Take public transport or carpool to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Reduce waste. Reuse and recycle. Plant a garden and grow their own food (Do people know that plants help reduce air pollution? It’s true!)

Elise Soucy

Hermon

